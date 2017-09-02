Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Toni Basil sues Viacom, Walt Disney Co., Forever 21 in continued rights battle over 'Mickey'
- Here's how to score tickets to 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors' at the Broad
- Mark Ruffalo takes to the streets to oppose white supremacy
- Tyler Perry is donating $1 million to Harvey efforts in Houston
- Damien Chazelle's multilingual musical drama 'The Eddy' lands at Netflix
A Star Is Born: Salma Hayek turns 51 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I'm not just doing this to make the characters cross over. I really want to create great, quality television programming, whether there is a Latin character in there or not. Because if it's successful and a Mexican did it, I'm already sending the right message. It's already changing the perception of who we are.
Salma Hayek, 1999
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Actress Switches Roles for Colorblind Projects