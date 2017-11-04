Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting 'Baldwinito' No. 4
- Tyrese Gibson's abuse investigation dropped as he reconciles with Dwayne Johnson
- Former 'Bachelorette' producer Becky Steenhoek talks about sexual harassment lawsuit on 'Today'
- Kevin Spacey faces new complaints from 'House of Cards' staffers; London police investigate separate allegation
- Country Music Assn. rescinds edict barring reporters from bringing up Las Vegas shooting, gun control at CMA Awards show
- Corey Feldman names one alleged abuser, then defends a man with a similar name
A Star Is Born: Sean Combs turns 48 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
People have this perception of me — which is my fault — of ... Champagne-sipping and Hamptons and white fur and just cliche type of things that are just kind of old and dated and corny .... That was just part of my image for a second. It wasn't who Sean is. You evolve — like, I need to retire my diamond necklace and fur jacket now. Things change. Times change.
Sean Combs, 2010
