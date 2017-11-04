ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Sean Combs turns 48 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

People have this perception of me — which is my fault — of ... Champagne-sipping and Hamptons and white fur and just cliche type of things that are just kind of old and dated and corny .... That was just part of my image for a second. It wasn't who Sean is. You evolve — like, I need to retire my diamond necklace and fur jacket now. Things change. Times change.

Sean Combs, 2010

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sean Combs looks to establish a good comedy rap with 'Get Him to the Greek'

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
57°