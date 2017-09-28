Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- First look at James Cameron's new 'Avatar 2' cast angles for a younger audience
- Motion Picture Academy touts progress toward its long-awaited film museum
- Jane Fonda checks Megyn Kelly, bluntly shuts down question about plastic surgery
- Meet the new cast members of 'Saturday Night Live'
A Star Is Born: Annie Clark of St. Vincent turns 35 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
It's always a journey. That's the whole fun of being an artist -- that perpetual carrot on a stick. You can always do better, you can always reach for the most outermost things, and try to reach out to the future and bring back something that feels unique and singular.
Annie Clark, 2014
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Annie Clark on 'St. Vincent,' David Byrne, 'freebies' from universe