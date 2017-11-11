ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Stanley Tucci turns 57 today

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

What's unspoken, the way we talk around things, how our actions are inconsistent with what we're feeling, how anger and affection manifest themselves in strange ways at inappropriate times. If you can bring that to the screen, it has much more resonance than a lot of films.

Stanley Tucci, 2000

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Directing His Trust in Pause and Effect

Latest updates

