Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Corey Haim's mother dismisses tabloid story that Charlie Sheen sexually abused her son
- Louis C.K dropped by FX, management and publicist in wake of misconduct scandal
- Anthony Edwards pens powerful essay accusing Gary Goddard of molestation
- Rosie O'Donnell is hopeful but cautious about the culture of misogyny changing anytime soon
- Here are the 26 films vying for an Oscar nomination for animated feature
- Ellen Page says Brett Ratner outed her to 'X-Men: The Last Stand' cast and crew
A Star Is Born: Stanley Tucci turns 57 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
What's unspoken, the way we talk around things, how our actions are inconsistent with what we're feeling, how anger and affection manifest themselves in strange ways at inappropriate times. If you can bring that to the screen, it has much more resonance than a lot of films.
Stanley Tucci, 2000
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Directing His Trust in Pause and Effect