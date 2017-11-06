Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Jimmy Fallon's mom, Gloria Fallon, passes away at 68
- 'Thor: Ragnarok' hammers home a win for beleaguered box office
- Larry David sparks controversy with concentration camp joke on 'SNL'
- Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting 'Baldwinito' No. 4
- Tyrese Gibson's abuse investigation dropped as he reconciles with Dwayne Johnson
- Former 'Bachelorette' producer Becky Steenhoek talks about sexual harassment lawsuit on 'Today'
- Kevin Spacey faces new complaints from 'House of Cards' staffers; London police investigate separate allegation
A Star Is Born: Thandie Newton turns 45 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Only in the last couple of years have I considered myself an actor. Up until then, I was in school and movies would come along -- 'Thandie, do you want to do this?' 'Yeah, OK' -- and this went on for five films. And then I thought, 'My God, I really am an actress.' But I never imagined myself to be a spectacle like that. I was just going to be a chorus dancer and I was very happy with that.
Thandie Newton, 1995
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A Revolutionary Style