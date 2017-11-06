A Star Is Born: Thandie Newton turns 45 today

Only in the last couple of years have I considered myself an actor. Up until then, I was in school and movies would come along -- 'Thandie, do you want to do this?' 'Yeah, OK' -- and this went on for five films. And then I thought, 'My God, I really am an actress.' But I never imagined myself to be a spectacle like that. I was just going to be a chorus dancer and I was very happy with that.