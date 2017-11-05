Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting 'Baldwinito' No. 4
- Tyrese Gibson's abuse investigation dropped as he reconciles with Dwayne Johnson
- Former 'Bachelorette' producer Becky Steenhoek talks about sexual harassment lawsuit on 'Today'
- Kevin Spacey faces new complaints from 'House of Cards' staffers; London police investigate separate allegation
- Country Music Assn. rescinds edict barring reporters from bringing up Las Vegas shooting, gun control at CMA Awards show
- Corey Feldman names one alleged abuser, then defends a man with a similar name
A Star Is Born: Tilda Swinton turns 57 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I sometimes do honestly believe that the cinema has gone downhill since people started talking.
Tilda Swinton, 2001
