ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Tracy Morgan turns 49 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

I like normal people. Regular people make me laugh. Real people. Real things make me laugh. That's funnier than something contrived. I like something that's real.

Tracy Morgan, 2010

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sunday Conversation: Tracy Morgan

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
61°