Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'The Last Jedi' director Rian Johnson will create a whole new trilogy of 'Star Wars' movies
- L.A. district attorney forms task force to investigate Hollywood sexual assault allegations
- Louis C.K.'s 'I Love You, Daddy' premiere canceled amid N.Y. Times report of sexual misconduct
- Watch the 5 most memorable moments from the CMA Awards
- Gloria Allred and Gabrielle Carteris to lead SAG-AFTRA panel on sexual harassment
- Actor Terry Crews files police report about alleged groping incident with Hollywood exec
A Star Is Born: Tracy Morgan turns 49 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I like normal people. Regular people make me laugh. Real people. Real things make me laugh. That's funnier than something contrived. I like something that's real.
Tracy Morgan, 2010
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sunday Conversation: Tracy Morgan