Actor Terry Crews files police report about alleged groping incident with Hollywood exec

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Terry Crews has filed a police report after alleging that he was groped by a high-level Hollywood executive, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Thursday.

Crews "is the victim in that report," LAPD Officer Drake Madison told The Times on Thursday morning.

Madison declined to state when the report was filed and what was in it, but noted that the department's Robbery Homicide Division is handling the investigation.

On Wednesday, the actor was seen leaving LAPD's Hollywood division and confirmed to TMZ that the report was about the groping incident. Crews also said he plans to file a civil lawsuit.

The former NFL star described the alleged incident in a series of tweets on Oct. 10, just days after the Harvey Weinstein scandal erupted. Crews said that a "high level Hollywood executive" groped his privates during an industry function he was attending last year. Crews' said his wife witnessed the incident.