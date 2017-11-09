Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Actor Terry Crews files police report about alleged groping incident with Hollywood exec
|Nardine Saad
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Terry Crews has filed a police report after alleging that he was groped by a high-level Hollywood executive, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Thursday.
Crews "is the victim in that report," LAPD Officer Drake Madison told The Times on Thursday morning.
Madison declined to state when the report was filed and what was in it, but noted that the department's Robbery Homicide Division is handling the investigation.
On Wednesday, the actor was seen leaving LAPD's Hollywood division and confirmed to TMZ that the report was about the groping incident. Crews also said he plans to file a civil lawsuit.
The former NFL star described the alleged incident in a series of tweets on Oct. 10, just days after the Harvey Weinstein scandal erupted. Crews said that a "high level Hollywood executive" groped his privates during an industry function he was attending last year. Crews' said his wife witnessed the incident.
The 49-year-old star did not publicly name the exec, but speculation on the assailant's identity has ramped up in recent weeks.
Crews tweeted that he talked to everyone he knew about the incident, and the exec even called him the day after to apologize, but "never really explained why he did what he did."
The actor decided to let it go at the time because he didn't want to be ostracized.