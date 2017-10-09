Actually, James Woods is not retiring from Hollywood, but thanks for caring

“My career is not going to end in a real estate announcement,” the “Family Guy” actor told the Washington Post . “It’s just funny.... My agent said, ‘Are you retired?’ I said, ‘I don’t think so, am I?’”

The two-time Oscar-nominated actor on Saturday debunked reports of his Hollywood ending, but not before he saw how the mistake would play out in the media, which scrambled to report out the bizarre means of "retirement" communication last week. ( This publication included .)

As it turns out, James Woods is not retiring from the entertainment industry, and he's definitely not announcing it in a real estate listing.

The faux retirement announcement came via another of Woods’ representatives: real estate agent Allen Gammons, who is listing the actor’s Exeter, R.I., lake property.

According to the Associated Press and the Providence Journal, Gammons said in a news release for the property that the 70-year-old wanted to simplify his life by selling his many real estate holdings on both coasts and hoped to spend more time on passions including photography, antiquing and poker.

In fact, Gammons told the Post that Woods had said he wanted to simplify by having less property as he goes “toward retirement,” but Gammons' erroneous draft went viral.

“I was not paying attention” when Gammons read him the draft while he was driving, Woods said. “I somehow didn’t hear ‘retirement.’”

The self-proclaimed “world’s biggest tease on Twitter” said he doesn't take himself seriously “in any way” and decided to leave the error uncorrected to see what would happen.

“Who would care if I were?” Woods wondered.

More than a few people, apparently.