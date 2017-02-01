Adam Levine will get his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Adam Levine, lead singer for the band Maroon 5, at his home in Encino.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has definitely got the moves like Jagger. The singer, musician and songwriter will receive the 2,601st star in the Recording category on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a Feb. 10 ceremony .

Bolstered by hits such as "This Love," "Moves Like Jagger" and "One More Night," Maroon 5 has been a consistent force in pop music, winning multiple Grammy Awards. Since 2011, Levine has also been a judge on NBC's reality show "The Voice."

Fellow "Voice" judge Blake Shelton and rock musician Sammy Hagar will also speak at the ceremony and help unveil the star.

“Adam Levine fans have been patiently waiting for this day. Fans from around the world have been constantly checking with us saying when, when… Now is the time, and we invite all of Adam’s fans to join us and enjoy Levine’s ‘moves like Jagger!’ and hear his voice,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement.

Levine fans can live stream the ceremony next week at www.walkoffame.com .