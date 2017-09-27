Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Aerosmith cancels last shows of South America tour as Steven Tyler heads back to the U.S. for medical care
|Associated Press
Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler said Tuesday that he has returned to the United States for medical care and that the band is canceling the last four shows of its tour in South America.
Tyler said on social media that he flew back to the U.S. on Monday night after a show in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
He said he is "not in a life threatening condition" but needs to deal with a medical issue "immediately" to maintain future scheduled performances.
The band has canceled two shows this month, in Curitiba, Brazil, and Santiago, Chile, and two shows next month, in Rosario, Argentina, and Monterrey, Mexico.
Tyler said he expects to make a full recovery.
Aerosmith, known for the hits "Walk This Way," ''Sweet Emotion" and "Dream On," formed in Boston in 1971.