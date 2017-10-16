AFI Fest announces New Auteurs and American Independents programs

The AFI Fest continued the programming roll-out for their upcoming 2017 edition on Monday with the announcement of their New Auteurs and American Independents sections. This year’s festival runs Nov. 9-16 with screenings at multiple venues in Hollywood.

This year both sections will feature 11 films. The American Independents section brings highlights from other festivals to Los Angeles for the first time, including Joseph Kahn’s Toronto International Film Festival premiere “Bodied" and Aaron Katz’s SXSW Film Festival entry “Gemini.”

"The New Auteurs and American Independents programming speaks to a singular mandate of AFI Fest: ensuring that emerging filmmakers from around the globe have a world-class venue to present their stories to an eager audience," Lane Kneedler, AFI Fest’s director of programming, said in a statement. "These films embody the promise of women and men who strive to lift our spirits through comedy, documentary, drama, science fiction and even a great American western."

Also playing in the American Independents section will be Jared Moshé’s “The Ballad of Lefty Brown,” Mike Ott’s “California Dreams,” Joshua Bonnetta and J.P. Sniadecki’s “El Mar La Mar,” Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead’s “The Endless,” Laura Terruso’s “Fits and Starts,” Antonio Méndez Esparza’s “Life and Nothing More,” Noël Wells’ “Mr. Roosevelt,” Matt Porterfield’s “Sollers Point” and Cory Finley’s “Thoroughbreds.”

The international New Auteurs lineup will include Léa Mysius’ “Ava,” Kantemir Balagov’s “Closeness,” Andrea Pallaoro’s “Hannah,” Liu Jian’s ‘Have A Nice Day,” Jenna Bass’ “High Fantasy,” Rungano Nyoni's “I Am Not A Witch,” Valérie Massadian’s “Milla,” Júlia Murat and Matias Mariani’s “Pendular,” Carla Simón’s “Summer 1993,” Iram Haq’s “What Would People Say” and Hlynur Pálmason’s “Winter Brothers.”

As previously announced, this year’s AFI Fest will open with Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” and also present a retrospective of 12 films by director Robert Altman. Single tickets will be available beginning Nov. 1. For tickets and membership information, go to AFI.com.