African American Critics Assn. dubs 2017 'Year of the Woman in Cinema'

Kicking off awards season, the African American Film Critics Assn. proclaimed 2017 the "Year of the Woman in Cinema," in a statement Monday announcing the honorees for its ninth annual awards ceremony.

“There is no argument that women have made a bold step forward this year in Hollywood,” said Gil Robertson, the AAFCA's president. “The evidence demonstrated during the past year speaks for itself both in terms of box office and critical recognition by women and we predict that there will be continued momentum going forward.

"We are also pleased that African American women are a part of this progress and are taking advantage of increased opportunities to make their cinematic imprint.”

Films helmed by women this year include Patty Jenkins' critically and commercially successful "Wonder Woman," Niki Caro's "The Zookeeper's Wife," Amma Asante's "A United Kingdom," Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled," Kathryn Bigelow's "Detroit" and Angela Robinson's "Professor Marston and the Wonder Women." There are more to come by the end of the year, including Dee Rees' "Mudbound" and Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird."

The organization, which was founded in 2003 and is now the largest group of black film critics, also notes that with Ava DuVernay's highly anticipated "A Wrinkle in Time" due next March, "the change appears headed towards normalcy as women in general, and African American female directors in particular, receive increased opportunities on the big screen."

"Women wrote, produced and directed some of the year's most compelling, provocative and culturally relevant movies," said Shawn Edwards, who co-founded the AAFCA with Robertson. "However, there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure that women have a permanent place at the table with equal representation."

The AAFCA also announced recipients of its special achievement honors: "Get Out" writer-director Jordan Peele, Alcon Entertainment’s co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, Los Angeles Film Festival President Claudia Puig and ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey.

The AAFCA’s Celebration of Women in Cinema is set to take place during the organization’s awards ceremony on Feb. 7, 2018.