After Charlie Rose accusations, Seth Meyers says it's time to retire the bathrobe

It's been nearly seven weeks since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, releasing a wave of long-hidden sexual misconduct claims and allowing late-night hosts to stoke the fires of their righteous indignation.

After another wave of particularly abhorrent allegations, Seth Meyers used Tuesday night's "A Closer Look" segment on "Late Night" to tee off on veteran newsman Charlie Rose and his ilk.

“Here’s a good rule of thumb,” Meyers said. “If your face isn’t pulling in the babes, your penis isn’t going to make the difference.”

The quip comes after eight women alleged that Rose made unwanted sexual advances toward them, including walking around naked – or naked beneath an open bathrobe – in front of them.

"You know, I’ll just say it: It may be time to retire the bathrobe entirely," Meyers said, alluding to similar accusations about Weinstein’s behavior.

"You never hear a positive news story involving a bathrobe," he continued. "It’s never 'family of four pulled from burning house by man in bathrobe.' It is always 'some creep was creepin’ it up in a creepy … bathrobe.'"

Meyers also took aim at other men recently accused of misconduct, including New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush, U.S. Rep. John Conyers and, of course, Alabama politician Roy Moore, whom Meyers characterized as "a guy who looks like the Marlboro Man's deadbeat dad."