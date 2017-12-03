Alec Baldwin's Trump on 'SNL' gets a 'Christmas Carol'-style haunting by Michael Flynn and Hillary Clinton

Alec Baldwin reprised his role as President Trump on “Saturday Night Live” in a cold open inspired by “A Christmas Carol.”

In the sketch, Baldwin as Trump is visited by “the ghost of witness flipped" Michael Flynn, the president’s fired national security advisor (played by Mikey Day), appearing in chains in the style of Charles Dickens’ doomed ghost Jacob Marley.

Flynn tells Baldwin’s Trump, “I came to warn you. It’s time for you to come clean for the good of the country.”

Baldwin then has his Trump fumbling his words, unable to say the phrase “good of the country.”

The chained Flynn next says there are a lot of people in the president’s past who will come back to haunt him and that three are on their way.

First up is Billy Bush (Alex Moffatt), who appears as a reminder of the “Access Hollywood” recording that came to light during last year’s presidential campaign. (“Can you believe I got fired just for listening to you?” he asks Baldwin’s Trump.)

Second is Vladimir Putin (played by a shirtless Beck Bennett), who scolds “Trump”: “We put a lot of work into you, so much time and money, and you’re about to mess it all up. You seem so volatile. … Chill out, broski.”

Finally, appearing in a black cloak and hood, is not Steve Bannon, as Baldwin’s Trump hopes, but Hillary Clinton (Kate McKinnon). “You have no idea how long I’ve waited to say this,” she says with glee, “Lock him up!”

Trump vows to change his ways after the visits.

"I know what I need to do,” he says. “Erase Seasons 1-14 of 'The Apprentice' and fire Robert Mueller.”

