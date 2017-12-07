Alec Baldwin sees the good and the bad of late-night TV turning toward political punditry

Alec Baldwin is doubling down on his Wednesday comments criticizing talk show hosts for turning their platforms from promotional pit stops into punditry.

The “Saturday Night Live” presidential impersonator appeared on “Megyn Kelly Today” on Thursday to discuss his stance and how attitudes toward inappropriate behavior have changed over the years.

“You certainly want to see everyone who is guilty of something, who have done bad things, wrong things that hurt people, you want to see those people get punished,” Baldwin said. “I don’t want to see innocent people get hurt either.”

Baldwin’s comments were spurred by a Monday night tête-à-tête between Dustin Hoffman and “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver.

During a chat affiliated with the Tribeca Film Institute’s 20th anniversary screening of the movie “Wag the Dog,” tensions rose quickly when Oliver inquired after recent accusations of sexual misconduct by Hoffman.