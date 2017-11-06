'All the Money in the World' pulled from AFI Fest amid growing Kevin Spacey controversy

The AFI Fest closing night premiere of “All the Money in the World” planned for Nov. 16 has been canceled in the wake of expanding allegations of sexual harassment and assault involving one of the film’s stars, actor Kevin Spacey. The film will still open on Dec. 22.

A statement released Monday by Sony’s TriStar Pictures read, “‘All the Money in the World’ is a superb film and more than worthy of its place of honor in the AFI Fest. But given the current allegations surrounding one of its actors and out of respect for those impacted, it would be inappropriate to celebrate at a gala at this difficult time. Accordingly, the film will be withdrawn.

"However, a film is not the work of one person," it added. "There are over 800 other actors, writers, artists, craftspeople and crew who worked tirelessly and ethically on this film, some for years, including one of cinema’s master directors. It would be a gross injustice to punish all of them for the wrongdoings of one supporting actor in the film. Accordingly, the film will open wide as planned on December 22.”

The festival also released a separate statement on Monday: “AFI Fest celebrates film as a collaborative art form. We support Sony’s decision to postpone the premiere in order to ensure the thousands of people who worked together on this film are honored at a proper time and in a proper light.”

No replacement title for the festival’s closing night was immediately announced.

Directed by Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World” stars Spacey as oil tycoon J. Paul Getty in the telling of the 1973 kidnapping of his grandson, John Paul Getty III. Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg also star.