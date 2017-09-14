Michelle Williams, Kevin Spacey spar in Ridley Scott's Getty thriller 'All the Money in the World'

Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg star in Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World."

The trailer for Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World" debuted Thursday and showcases a nearly unrecognizable Kevin Spacey as American oil magnate J. Paul Getty, then the richest man in the world whose fortune built the J. Paul Getty Museum.

The action in Scott's latest thriller revolves around the notorious miser and his actions during the 1973 kidnapping of his 16-year-old grandson, John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) — the tragic scion of the oil dynasty — and Getty's estranged daughter-in-law's (Michelle Williams) efforts to get him back.

"To be a Getty is an extraordinary thing," young John Getty says in the trailer. "My grandfather wasn't just the richest man in the world. He was the richest man in the history of the world."