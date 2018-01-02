‘Superstore’ star America Ferrera is pregnant with her first child

“We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear,” the 33-year-old “Ugly Betty” actress wrote, captioning a picture of herself holding up a baby’s bodysuit that solicited kisses in Spanish.

The pregnant “Superstore” star and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, confirmed they’re expecting with a holiday post on Instagram over the weekend.

America Ferrera is puckering up in anticipation of her first child’s arrival.

Williams posted the same festive New Year’s Eve photo, writing, “Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018! #happynewyear”

He and the Emmy-winning star have been together for 12 years and wed in 2011. They first met as students at USC when Williams cast Ferrera in a student film.

No word yet on the little one’s due date.

Ferrera’s pregnancy announcement came just before she and more than 300 other prominent women working in Hollywood launched the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, an anti-harassment initiative meant to combat sexual harassment in the industry.

“We wrote and issued this letter of solidarity to stand with women across every industry in saying: #TIMESUP. Time's up on silence. Time's up on waiting. Time's up on tolerating discrimination, harassment and abuse,” Ferrera wrote.