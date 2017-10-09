‘American Horror Story: Cult’ cuts gun violence scene in light of Las Vegas shooting

The recent Las Vegas concert massacre has prompted FX to air an edited version of this week's episode of "American Horror Story: Cult," which included a scene involving gun violence.

FX confirmed that "American Horror Story" co-creator Ryan Murphy and the show's producers have made "substantial edits" to the opening scene of Tuesday's episode.

The scene in question was filmed two months ago and, as FX said in its statement, "portrays an occurrence of gun violence that has sadly become all too common in our country, contains a sequence that some viewers might find traumatic."

The network's announcement follows remarks by Murphy at a New Yorker Festival panel over the weekend about making adjustments to the episode following the Vegas shooting. This season of the anthology horror drama focuses on the creation of a cult in the aftermath of the 2016 election.

"My point of view was I believe I have the right to air it, but I also believe in victims' rights, and I believe that now is probably not the week to have something explosive or incendiary in the culture because someone who was affected might watch that and it could trigger something or make them feel upset," Murphy said at the festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "So our decision was to re-edit it and I felt that that was the right move."

Murphy also noted that the intention of the graphic scene was to make "an obvious anti-gun warning about society,"

The edited episode will air on the FX linear channel. The unedited version of the episode will be available to view on the VOD platform of cable, satellite or telecom providers, as well as on the FX Network's digital platforms, FXNow and FX+.