'American Idol' alum Jordin Sparks secretly weds and now has a baby on the way

Jordin Sparks is a married lady and a mama-to-be.

The "American Idol" winner wed boyfriend Dana Isaiah during a secret ceremony in July, she confirmed to People.

Sparks, 27, said they eloped while on vacation in Hawaii and were joined by a small group of friends. Then, a month later, she found out she was pregnant.

"I'm extremely grateful because life is nuts," Sparks told the mag. "This is the best part so far because I have [Dana] and I have this little one and I have a new family. I'm the most content I've ever been in my life."

The "No Air" songstress was introduced to Isaiah, 25, an aspiring model, via family group chat when she was enlisted by their moms to discourage him from moving out West.

"My mom was trying to get [Jordin] to talk me out of moving to L.A. because she's experienced the industry out here," Isaiah said. "It wasn't like, 'We want you guys to date.' "

The two bonded over their tight-knit families and their shared Christian faith, the mag said, and after talking for nearly a month, Isaiah flew to Los Angeles to meet her in person. A few days later, Sparks told herself, "That's going to be my husband! That's my husband right there."

Sparks previously was linked to singer Jason Derulo, whom she dated for three years before they split in 2014. She is featured in his "Marry Me" music video, which reportedly was the beginning of the end of their romance.