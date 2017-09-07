See how the Emmy Awards crowd will dine and party at the post-show Governors Ball

Everyone is a winner following the Creative Arts Emmys and the 69th Emmy Awards next week because that's when the Governors Ball celebrations lay out a feast amidst lavish decor for whoever can wrangle their way into the parties.

The 2017 version has a “Golden Grandeur” theme, and the Times was among those able to get a glimpse into the preparations going into the ballroom's transformation. In the above video, event producer Cheryl Cecchetto mentions how the "epic look" of the venue "is going to make everyone feel so important."

The Creative Arts Governors Ball Celebrations will take place September 9 and 10, following the 2017 Creative Arts Awards, and the Governors Ball will kick off following the primetime Emmy Awards on September 17.