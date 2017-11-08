Apple lands Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston drama about TV morning shows

Actresses Jennifer Aniston, left, and Reese Witherspoon, at a Hollywood function in 2011, will reunite for a TV show on Apple.

An upcoming Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston original drama, set in the world of morning talk shows, has found a home in Apple.

The tech giant confirmed Wednesday a straight-to-series order for two seasons; Witherspoon and Aniston will both star and executive produce.

The untitled show explores the lives of people who work the morning show circuit and, according to the news release, "the unique challenges" they face.

News of the series broke in late July, when it hadn't yet been shopped around to networks.

It now stands as one of the early entrants in Apple's push into original programming, alongside previously announced "Amazing Stories," from Steven Spielberg.

In June, the Cupertino, Calif., company tapped former Sony Pictures Television Presidents Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg to oversee original series production.

Apple has budgeted about $1 billion to spend on programming to compete with streaming heavyweights such as Netflix and Amazon.

The series, which hails from former HBO head of drama Michael Ellenberg, marks Aniston's big return to the small screen more than a decade after "Friends" ended its run and deepens Witherspoon's presence in television following this year's splashy HBO project, "Big Little Lies," which has rumblings of a potential second season.

It is also a small-screen reunion: Witherspoon guest-starred on "Friends" as Rachel's (Aniston) little sister Jill during the show’s sixth season.