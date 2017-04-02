Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Eric Church and 16,000 of his closest drinking buddies at Staples Center
|Mikael Wood
Was it the Roxy or the Whisky?
Eric Church couldn’t recall which of the two famed Sunset Strip venues he’d played at on a long-ago visit to Los Angeles, years before he became one of country music’s biggest stars. Either way, the sweaty gig had been one to remember, he said — for him as well as for the early adopters he thanked for helping to spread the word about him.
On Friday night, Church reminisced before a much larger crowd at Staples Center, where the singer’s latest tour stopped en route to Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The singer is nominated for song of the year with “Kill a Word,” a thoughtful plea for tolerance from his latest album, “Mr. Misunderstood,” which he released with little warning in late 2015.
But if Church’s popularity has propelled him from clubs to arenas — and enabled him to surprise-drop new work à la Beyoncé — he hasn’t lost his affection for the tiny rooms he used to haunt.
“Let’s turn this place into a 16,000-17,000-person bar,” he said onstage at Staples before handing a drink to a fan in the front row. Then he revved up his song “Jack Daniels,” in which he admits that the booze in question “kicked my ass again last night.”
What was remarkable about Friday’s concert is how Church managed to create that sense of intimacy even as he embraced the scale of an arena production.
For starters, the show was long: nearly 3½ hours (including an intermission), with about three dozen songs from throughout Church’s decade-long career.
'The Boss Baby' takes charge at the box office because 'boom!' Alec Baldwin
|Josh Rottenberg
After two weeks of domination by Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” there’s a new boss in town.
In a squeaker, Fox and DreamWorks Animation’s CG-animated family comedy “The Boss Baby” claimed the top spot at the box office, pulling in a bigger-than-expected weekend estimate of $49 million in the U.S. and Canada.
Continuing to hold strong in its third weekend in release, “Beauty and the Beast” followed closely behind with $47.5 million, bringing the musical fairy tale’s domestic total to within spitting distance of $400 million and its global haul to more than $875 million.
Heading into the weekend, box office prognosticators were projecting an opening for “The Boss Baby” in the neighborhood of $33 million. But, with many kids across the country now on spring break and “Beauty and the Beast” no longer sucking up all the oxygen, “The Boss Baby” managed to handily outperform those expectations.
Reviews for “The Boss Baby” — which cast Alec Baldwin as the voice of a ruthless capitalist infant who declares with Trump-ian bluster that “cookies are for closers” — were mixed at best, but audiences proved more favorable, giving the CG-animated film a CinemaScore of A-minus.
“This was a comedic take on a great concept that audiences just gravitated towards,” said 20th Century Fox's domestic distribution chief, Chris Aronson, noting the film proved a particularly strong draw in the middle of the country, propelled by its simple, grabby hook. “I think Alec Baldwin as the voice of the baby — boom, you’re in. I mean, come on, a baby in a suit with a briefcase!”
'I was Superman': 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins talks lassos, capes and some superhero role reversal
|Meredith Woerner
“Wonder Woman” took center stage at Anaheim’s WonderCon on Saturday. The comic book convention packed the arena for the Warner Bros. panel with a crowd thirsty for new footage of Diana Prince in action. The studio was happy to oblige, with just a taste of what’s to come with the movie’s June premiere. But would the comic book aficionados be pleased?
Unfortunately, the titular character (played by Gal Gadot) was absent from the festivities, but director Patty Jenkins and executive producer Geoff Johns (who is also the chief creative Ooficer at DC Comics) were on hand to answer (a few) questions from the fans. First, they discussed at length what they believed was the essence of Wonder Woman.
“[Wonder Woman] is the best fighter in the DC universe,” Johns added.
What makes the Amazonian warrior different from the rest of the superheroes? Love.
Jenkins and Johns spent a lot of time discussing the character and said that, despite her formidable fighting skills, Diana is and always will be about love. It’s what makes her unique in the DC universe.
“She’s not the only character who has a strong moral compass and a belief system, of course, but what I like about her is that that is her mission,” said Jenkins. “Her mission is a belief of mankind and what they can be. I feel like there are a lot of superheroes who are chosen or find themselves in these positions. She’s one of the very few who believes in goodness and kindness and justice and love, who comes to our world hoping to instill that in other people, but is willing to use force if that’s what she must do, to keep mankind safe.”
'Right now trans visibility really matters': Patricia Arquette's moving words about her sister at GLAAD Media Awards
|Sonaiya Kelley
Patricia Arquette's acceptance speech at the GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday night was nearly drowned out by the audience's raucous applause.
The outspoken actress, who used her 2015 Oscars acceptance speech to speak out against the gender wage gap, got choked up accepting the organization's Vanguard Award, reading a speech that focused on her sister Alexis, a trans woman who died last year because of AIDS-related complications.
"My sister Alexis challenged the movie industry at its core," she said. "She had a very successful career as an actor and she knew she was risking losing her livelihood in living her truth, that she would lose parts in living her life as a trans woman. She risked it all because she knew she couldn't live a life that was a lie. So whatever mark I have made in this life in activism will always pale in the light of Alexis' bravery and the light of every trans kid growing up in America."
Teary-eyed, Arquette added: “Visibility matters, and right now trans visibility really matters. It is not an easy life to be a trans person in the United States of America today."
Indie Focus hosts 'Lost City of Z' director and world-class talker James Gray on Monday
|Mark Olsen
Our Indie Focus screening last week of Marc Webb’s “Gifted” was powered by 10-year-old star Mckenna Grace’s boisterous enthusiasm. We will be showing “The Lost City of Z,” with director James Gray on hand for a Q&A, on Monday at the ArcLight Cinemas in Sherman Oaks. It's a chance to see the movie before its April 14 theatrical release.
Plus, Gray is a world-class talker about movies, and as I wrote in this week's Indie Focus Newsletter, it’s a conversation I’m really looking forward to. Keep on the lookout for updates and future events at events.latimes.com.
Meanwhile, enjoy this interview Steven Zeitchik did with Gray after “The Lost City of Z's" world premiere last fall at the New York Film Festival.
“The Lost City of Z," Zeitchik writes, “marks the latest movie from one of the greatest (to fans) and frustrating (to some establishment skeptics) of modern American filmmakers. For its creator, it involved nearly a decade of production obstacles that included potential star Brad Pitt’s second thoughts and the pregnancy of prospective star Benedict Cumberbatch’s wife — and tastemakers who scrunched their faces at a longtime chronicler of New York City immigrants and outsiders tackling empire expansion in South America."
The movie, he continues, is “a cause for celebration to Gray’s devotees and a chance for wariness from those who’ve dismissed him before — and its own end to an improbable odyssey."
As Gray put it, “I find an endless obsession extremely fascinating as a narrative.”
What the film world is saying about 'Ghost in the Shell,' 'Donnie Darko,' 'The Blackcoat's Daughter' and Walter Hill
|Mark Olsen
The new movie “Ghost in the Shell” had me thinking a lot this week about critics, movie journalism and how the conversation around a movie can come to define that movie. In some ways a movie only comes to really matter because of conversation around it, and “Ghost” generated some inspired, thought-provoking writing, including Justin Chang for The Times, Emily Yoshida for Vulture and Alison Willmore for Buzzfeed.
The TCM Classic Film Festival kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday, April 9. It is always a treat because of the expertly chosen lineup, this year running from “America America” to “Zardoz,” but also for the madcap enthusiasm of the audience members. This year will be especially poignant given the recent death of network host Robert Osborne, to whom this year’s festival is now dedicated.
More movies you'll read about in this week's Indie Focus Newsletter:
The three-part documentary series “Five Came Back,” based on the 2014 book by Mark Harris, which covers the experiences of five Hollywood directors during World War II. Premiering on Netflix (and getting a limited theatrical run), it hasMeryl Streep as the film’s narrator, and contemporary filmmakers paired with each of the five filmmakers. The impressive casting features Steven Spielberg for William Wyler, Guillermo del Toro for Frank Capra, Paul Greengrass for John Ford, Francis Ford Coppola for John Huston, Lawrence Kasdan for George Stevens.
"Donnie Darko," Richard Kelly’s 2001 apocalyptic suburban sci-fi teen drama. A flop on its initial release, the film built a cult following that resulted in a 2004 director’s cut and an ongoing afterlife. Both versions of the movie are being re-released in a new restoration in celebration of the film’s 15th anniversary.
“The Blackcoat’s Daughter,” written and directed by Osgood Perkins (son of “Psycho” star Anthony Perkins). The film premiered in 2015 under its original title: “February.” In an odd bit of distribution voodoo, Perkins second film, “I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In the House,” actually saw release before this, his debut. Starring Kiernan Shipka, Emma Roberts and Lucy Boyton, “The Blackcoat’s Daughter” is a horror thriller set at a girls boarding school.
And the films of Walter Hill, who is being celebrated by the American Cinematheque in a mini retrospective, with the filmmaker present for some of the screenings. Among them will be Hill's new film, “The Assignment,” a provocative hitman revenge saga starring Michelle Rodriguez, which screens Thursday, followed by a weekend series that will include “The Warriors,” “Streets of Fire,” “The Driver,” “Hard Times” and “Geronimo: An American Legend.” Hill is a filmmaker frequently mentioned by other filmmakers as an influence for his handling of storytelling and action, making him something of a tough guys’ tough guy.