'My career is over now': Marvel terminates 'X-Men Gold' artist's contract amid controversy
|Tracy Brown
Marvel has fired “X-Men Gold” artist Ardian Syaf after the controversy over the politically charged hidden messages in the first issue.
“Marvel has terminated Ardian Syaf’s contract effective immediately,” the company said in a statement that also explained that Syaf’s work will still be seen in “X-Men Gold” Nos. 2 and 3 because the next two issues of the bi-weekly series have already been shipped to the printer.
“Issues No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 will be drawn by R. B. Silva and issues No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9 will be drawn by Ken Lashley,” the statement continued. “A permanent replacement artist will be assigned to ‘X-Men Gold’ in the coming weeks.”
Featuring superheroes fighting to save humanity despite the fear and bigotry they often have to face as mutants, “X-Men” has always been political. But Marvel found their latest comic unexpectedly thrust in the conversation around the complicated religious and political reality of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.
Readers pointed out that it seemed Syaf, an Indonesian artist, had included some anti-Christian and anti-Semitic messaging within the pages of “X-Men Gold” No. 1. Others more attuned to Indonesian politics said the messages seemed to be referencing the current tensions around Jakarta Gov. Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, who is facing accusations of blasphemy against Islam and is currently up for reelection.
Elected in 2014, Purnama is the first ethnic Chinese Indonesian to be elected governor of Jakarta and the first Christian to serve in the office in 50 years. Last year, video surfaced of Purnama telling voters they were being deceived by politicians who said the Koran prohibits Muslims from voting for a non-Muslim, which led to multiple major protests.
Readers noticed that “X-Men Gold” seemed to make reference to both the Koranic passage in question as well as the date that more than 200,000 conservative Muslims rallied in Jakarta to protest Purnama.
The first reference was spotted on a shirt worn by Colossus, which read “QS 5:51” (for Quran, Chapter 5, Verse 51) while the second was the number “212” (for Dec. 2, 2016) spotted above the character Kitty Pryde on a building. Readers also noted that the latter image included a jewelry store with the first three letters of "jewelry" placed right next to the Jewish Pryde's head.
While translations of Koran 5:51 vary, hard-line Islamists in Indonesia have reportedly used the verse to defend their views about non-Muslims (“Ms. Marvel” writer G. Willow Wilson has broken down the various interpretations of the verse in response to the controversy). Syaf also reportedly shared in a Facebook post (that has since been removed) that he was inspired by the Dec. 2 protest. In a subsequent post, Syaf revealed his “career is over now.”
As backlash to these revelations spread over the weekend, Marvel released a statement on Saturday explaining that it was unaware of the meaning of these references inserted into “X-Men Gold” and that the artwork would be removed from all upcoming versions of the issue, including the digital version and trade paperbacks.
Alabama guitarist Jeff Cook has Parkinson's, will 'take a break' from band
|Christie D'Zurilla
Jeff Cook, guitarist and fiddle player for Alabama, has Parkinson's and will be taking a break from the award-winning country-rock band, he announced Tuesday.
The disease, which affects coordination and balance and causes tremors, "is making it extremely frustrating to try to play guitar, fiddle or sing," Cook said, reading a statement aloud on video to the Tennessean with his cousins and band mates Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen at his side.
The band tweeted a picture and a link to the story, telling friends and fans, "We wanted you to be among the first to know."
The 67-year-old lead guitarist told Owen and Gentry immediately after he was diagnosed four years ago, but beyond that had "tried not to burden anyone else with the details" of his condition, he said.
"I do not want the music to stop nor the party to end, and that won't change no matter what," Cook said. "Let me say I'm not calling it quits, but sometimes our bodies dictate what we have to do, and mine is telling me it's time to take a break and heal."
Owen told the Tennessean that in recent years, some people had speculated that Cook's behavior was due to substance abuse.
“That’s the part that hurts so bad, for people to think that he’s intoxicated or something,” said the lead vocalist. “He’s not, and me and Teddy wanted to say a lot of things to these people."
Cook will stop touring effective April 29 and has given his blessing to his cousins to keep the group going, with other musicians covering his parts, the paper said.
"He wants us to go on," Owen said. "We want the music to go on. I'm going to be very honest. I don't know if I have the fire. The only way I do, is knowing that Jeff is totally, ‘Go get it.'"
'We're United Airlines, you do what we say': Kimmel skewers the embattled airline
|Sarah Rodman
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took aim at United Airlines on Monday night after video of security officers forcibly removing a passenger from an overbooked flight triggered a mounting backlash.
In the disturbing video, a man was bloodied and dragged through the aisle of the plane in Chicago after United could not find enough volunteers to deplane and take an alternate flight to Louisville, Ky.
Like many who watched the video -- which spawned dozens of memes and hashtags such as #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos -- Kimmel was incredulous.
After recapping the incident and airing the video, the host lambasted United Chief Executive Oscar Munoz for using the word "re-accommodate" in his statement apologizing for the incident. "That is such sanitized, say-nothing, take-no-responsibility, corporate BS-speak," Kimmel said.
He then shared a mock United commercial with a benign-looking flight attendant brandishing brass knuckles, offering a profane new slogan and intoning, "We're United Airlines, you do what we say, when we say, and there won't be a problem."
Alanis Morissette isn't buying her ex-business manager's embezzlement explanation
|Christie D'Zurilla
Jonathan Todd Schwartz, the business manager who admitted embezzling millions from Alanis Morissette and other clients, has penned an open letter explaining his actions — but at least one of his victims isn't buying it.
Morissette told the Hollywood Reporter, which published the convicted felon's apology, that she would be "apprehensive to believe" anything Schwartz said.
In his essay, Schwartz blamed his crimes on a longtime gambling addiction that was worsened by job stress and drugs.
"I lived a double life since no one other than my bookie knew I had this 'dark' side. At first, I 'borrowed' a little from clients, with the hopes that I would pay them back if I won that night’s bet," he wrote. "That snowballed, and as I kept losing, I kept stealing. I kept telling myself that I just needed one lucky break, and I’ll pay them back.
"That lucky break never came — thankfully. I say thankfully because when I was finally caught, a bright spotlight shined on my deplorable conduct," Schwartz said. "I could not hide any longer and hit rock bottom. By seeing how pathetic I had become, I finally got the courage to ask for help."
After changing representation, the "Jagged Little Pill" singer sued Schwartz and GSO Business Management, her former representatives, alleging $4.8 million had been stolen from her accounts. In her May 2016 suit, she alleged that cash had been taken from her accounts and delivered to Schwartz at least 116 times, for a total of $4,767,900, from 2010 to 2014.
GSO, which sued Schwartz around the same time, promptly settled with Morissette.
In January, Schwartz admitted in federal court that he'd committed wire fraud and filed false tax returns from 2010 to 2014, stealing $4.8 million from Morissette and more from other clients whose names weren't revealed. Under the terms of his plea deal, he's looking at paying $8.2 million in restitution and a possible sentence of four to six years in federal prison.
A Star Is Born: Joss Stone is 30 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
When I got freed from [former label EMI], I still wasn't completely free. There were things I had to pay them for. They had a bit of this, a bit of that, so that went on for years. But now, I'm completely free. I don't regret it at all. It taught me to be strong and happy with my core because it served me. Every time you choose to go with your gut, every single time, it's really good.
Bye-bye, Britney: Spears announces final dates of Las Vegas residency
|Nardine Saad
Britney Spears is leaving Las Vegas.
The pop superstar has set the final dates for her "Britney: Piece of Me" show, closing the curtain on her four-year residency as her contract with Caesars Entertainment has come to an end.
The high-octane production will return to the Axis at Planet Hollywood on Sept. 3 with 18 performances slated until her final show closes out 2017 on New Year's Eve.
"As I prepare to say goodbye to 'Piece of Me,' I had no idea how magical this experience would be," the 35-year-old entertainer said in a statement on Monday. "Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show."
The "Slumber Party" singer continued her farewell on social media, adding, "Saying goodbye to this show is going to be SO hard."
The headliner has revamped the show several times since its debut in 2013. In February, the oft-sold out production grossed more than $100 million in ticket sales, making it one of Las Vegas’ most successful residencies, especially with younger audiences.
“We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided,” her manager, Larry Rudolph, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas.”
Spears will end the show's current run on Saturday and will return for performances between May 3 and May 20. She'll then gear up for a summer tour of Asia and Israel.
Tickets for the final dates will go on sale to the public on Friday.
Ashton Kutcher says cheating scandal was a character-building affair
|Christie D'Zurilla
Ashton Kutcher's divorce from Demi Moore and the cheating scandal that preceded were among the moments that set him up to receive an award for character, he said as he accepted the honor in his home state of Iowa on Saturday night.
"I'm probably the first guy to get this award who had a deferred judgment for a felony burglary for trying to break into my high school," the 2017 Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award recipient said.
"I'm probably also the first guy to get this award who ever got pulled over by a state trooper while tripping on mushrooms.... I'm also probably the first person to get this award for character who had his name splashed across every gossip magazine as an adulterer, like, five years ago."
It was actually about 5½ years ago when Kutcher, now 39 and married to Mila Kunis, allegedly romped with a woman in San Diego on the sixth anniversary of his marriage to Moore. (Fun fact: Scott Eastwood said in 2015 that the woman had been his girlfriend at the time.)
As that scandal unfolded, Kutcher said via Twitter that people shouldn't put much stock in rumors that he and Moore were splitting up.
Their divorce was final two years later.
"Character," Kutcher said, "comes when those magazines tear you apart for something you may or may not have done and you gotta go out and perform tomorrow with everyone looking at you like you might be an adulterer."
He said that after his first marriage failed, he finally understood his parents' divorce. "I felt how much loss is in there and how much love is in there and it's not neat or clean or messy."
Watch Kutcher's acceptance speech here.
It runs in the family: Kylie Jenner gets her own TV series, 'Life of Kylie'
|Christie D'Zurilla
Kylie Jenner is getting her own TV show — because of course she's getting her own TV show. It's what you get the person who has everything, right?
"Life of Kylie," an eight-part docu-series, will go behind the scenes of the 19-year-old's "unique life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics," the E! network announced Monday.
All that in eight half-hour episodes that will premiere this summer.
"This show will allow me to give them [fans] a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends,” Jenner, who's an executive producer on the project, said in a statement.
Because those peeks on her Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat accounts aren't enough? With more than 100 million followers on those three platforms combined, Jenner would appear likely to find an audience.
In addition to "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and its attendant reality spinoffs, there's docu-series precedent in the family: Caitlyn Jenner's show "I Am Cait" ran for two seasons on E!
“Life of Kylie” is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions, which also handle the "KUWTK" mother ship.
Pippa Middleton sets wedding date, and here's everything we know so far
|Nardine Saad
Pippa Middleton is gearing up for her royal wedding-adjacent nuptials. The younger sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is set to wed hedge fund manager James Matthews next month.
So whip out those frilly hats and start pouring the tea. We have a wedding to discuss here!
The younger Middleton launched on the world stage when she turned heads in her sleek bridesmaid gown at her sister's globally watched royal wedding in April 2011. She was then dubbed the ultimate bridesmaid and launched many a fan page exalting her pert posterior.
Now, her time to shine has come. Since the 33-year-old hails from a wealthy upper middle-class family -- as does her fiancé -- the wedding is expected to be quite the society affair.
Here's a breakdown of the details that have been reported so far:
The date: The couple is rumored to wed on May 20, according to E! News.
The ring: The wealthy banking tycoon, 41, popped the question in July while they were visiting the picturesque Lake District. There he presented Middleton with a 3.5-carat Asscher cut diamond engagement ring, according to the Daily Mail.
The dress: Still TBD. But a designer was seen visiting Middleton at home at the end of last year. She was also spotted shopping at Susan Neville in tony Knightsbridge with her mom, Carole, the Mirror said. Speaking of Carole...
The event coordinator: Middleton's mother, Carole, is a renowned party planner who amassed her wealth from Party Pieces, a company that trades in all things festive. The mother of the bride is expected to have a heavy hand in the affair. The bride, who has written for Vanity Fair and a Waitrose food column, also penned the event-planning tome "Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends." (Incidentally, the book was criticized for sharing overly simple tips.)
The venue: The ceremony will take place at her village church, the 12th-century St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire. And it will be followed by a cocktail hour on the private estate nearby, which has been featured in "The King's Speech," "X Men: First Class" and "The Crown."
The evening reception will be held in the gardens of Middleton's parents' lavish Bucklebury manor, which is only a few miles away.
The maid of honor and best man: Middleton served as maid of honor at the royal wedding, but it's still unclear if Kate will return the favor. She may do a reading instead, as not to steal her sister's thunder. Matthews' brother, the hunky Made in Chelsea soccer star Spencer Matthews, who is quite the lothario, has reportedly been tapped as the best man.
The guest list: About 150 people are expected to attend, according to the Mirror, but the Mail estimated about 350 will show up for the low-key affair. William, Catherine and the royal babies Prince George and Princess Charlotte are on the star-studded guest list. Middleton's royal niece and nephew will serve as flower girl and ring-bearer/page boy, according to the BBC, though rumor has it that Kate feels that her kids are still too young to take on the responsibilities.
Wills' brother, Harry, who gets along famously with Middleton, is also on the guest list, the BBC said, though his girlfriend, "Suits" actress Meghan Markle, probably won't be. (Middleton has reportedly invoked the "no ring, no bring" policy and didn't give her future brother-in-law a plus-one, so it's doubtful that Harry will get one.) Middleton's brother, James Middleton, however, is expected to attend with his girlfriend, Donna Air.
Author and broadcaster Ben Fogle and tennis Roger Federer are also rumored to attend. The queen likely will not.
The honeymoon: The bride and groom will reportedly head off to Kenya for their private post-wedding celebrations.
In 'Thor: Ragnarok' teaser, Chris Hemsworth's superhero is having a really bad day
|Christie D'Zurilla
Thor without his hammer? That can't end well, can it?
Chris Hemsworth's superhero is having a seriously bad day in a new teaser trailer for "Thor: Ragnarok."
He's stuck on the other side of the universe while a big problem brews back home in Asgard: New baddie-on-the-block Hela, played by Cate Blanchett, is doing her best to bring about Ragnarok — see what they're doing here? — the destruction of Asgardian civilization.
Coming between Thor and saving the world is a gladiator-style competition that includes, among other things, a familiar green face.
If nothing else, it's proof that "The Immigrant Song" makes everything awesome.
With Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and the Hulk, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange, Idris Elba as Heimdall and Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster, "Thor: Ragnarok" hits theaters Nov. 3.
READ MORE: Thor is still the worst roommate in new 'Team Thor' short
Bradley Cooper, model Irina Shayk reportedly welcome first child
|Nardine Saad
Four-time Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper has a new meaty role to sink his teeth into: fatherhood.
The "Silver Linings Playbook" actor, 42, and his girlfriend, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, 31, welcomed their first child two weeks ago, according to several reports out Monday.
No details were made available, but CBS News reported that the couple had a girl. Cooper's rep did not immediately respond to The Times' request for confirmation. Until we know more, we're obliged to call the new bundle of joy Baby Coopshayk.
It's the first child for the pair, who have been dating since spring 2015 when they were spotted attending "Finding Neverland" on Broadway.
News of Shayk's pregnancy broke in November following the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which featured the lithe stunner walking the runway in lingerie that covered her midsection.
Janet Jackson's back in control? The new mom and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, call it quits
|Christie D'Zurilla
Janet Jackson has ended it with Wissam Al Mana, her husband of about five years.
News of the breakup, reported by several outlets over the weekend, comes a little more than three months after the singer, 50, and the über-wealthy Qatari businessman, 42, welcomed a son.
Jackson and Al Mana separated shortly after son Eissa's birth, according to People.
At that point, “The cultural differences between her and Wissam became even more obvious," a Jackson family source told the magazine Monday. "They come from very different worlds.” Despite trying for years to adapt, Jackson "often felt she disappointed Wissam," the source continued.
The vibe on the split was either good or not-so-good, according to Page Six, which covered all its bases in reporting the news.
The not-so-good version: Jackson thought Al Mana "had become too controlling during the pregnancy" after previously demanding that she change her manner of dress (covered up from head to toe on the street and neck to toe onstage, instead of courting wardrobe malfunctions) and performance style (bumping and grinding simply danced off into the sunset), a source told the outlet.
"It drove her crazy and she felt she was losing her fan base," the Page Six source said.
The breakup news comes after a recent two-month visit to London — where the couple made their home — by matriarch Katherine Jackson, TMZ noted Sunday. The site also ruminated on the timing of the split, pointing out that at the five-year and 10-year marks in a marriage, many prenups increase the amount of money that would be paid out in a settlement.
While Jackson's bank account is rumored to be $175 million to $250 million, Al Mana's piggy bank is allegedly much fatter: He's in the billionaires club.
This was the "Rhythm Nation" singer's third marriage.
Updated, 10:25 a.m.: This post was updated to include information about the timing of the split.
This article was originally published at 8:39 a.m.
A Star Is Born: Q-Tip is 47 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I feel like Obama in a way. His idea that hope means not shrinking from a fight; it's the courage to reach for something. My music is that. Those are principles I try to embody.
A Star Is Born: Kristen Stewart turns 27 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
At times, [following my creative impulse] made it difficult to adapt to such an occasionally stupid world. But I learned I can float above that, not feel moored to it. I used to think, ‘This is all B.S., it’s all about money, money, money.’ But it’s not all that way, everyone is not that way, and we can find each other.
Why you have Donald Trump to thank for tonight's 'Juno' live read with Ellen Page, Kristen Wiig and Tig Notaro
|Amy Kaufman
On a stage at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art last April, Jason Reitman stood before a crowd gathered for a live reading of his 2005 screenplay “Thank You for Smoking.” He had an announcement:
“It is very hard for me to say tonight that this is going to be the last one,” the director said. “I have to make movies, guys.”
After five years and 40-some odd performances, Reitman felt it was time to bring his live read series to a close. Finding actors to perform classic screenplays for free, annotating the scripts, publicizing the events — it was fun, but it was taking away from his filmmaking.
But then Nov. 8 happened. Reitman was on the Manhattan set of his upcoming film “Tully” on the night President Trump was elected, and instantly he felt his world shift.
“It was a very confusing feeling,” he recalls, sitting in his two-room office on the Sunset Strip, perched above the city lights. “People were crying. It was very hard to work. There were people who wanted to go home, and they had full permission to do so. Fortunately, that night we were shooting at a bar, so the alcohol was available. It felt like ‘Star Wars’ went the wrong direction — like the empire won. It was sad.”
After production wrapped a few days later, the 39-year-old — who is Canadian and can’t vote — grappled with how best to handle his feelings of frustration. He thought back to the live reads he’d done for Film Independent and how well-attended they had been. “And I went: ‘Oh, well, we have this great show that we did, and maybe we could use it to raise money for good causes.’ ”
His idea just happened to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the release of “Juno,” the Ellen Page-starring teen pregnancy film he’d directed in 2007. So he and the actress started talking about putting on an all-female live read of Diablo Cody’s Oscar-winning screenplay and donating the ticket sale proceeds to Planned Parenthood.
“We kept coming back to the importance of Planned Parenthood — and not its relationship with abortion, but its relationship with women’s health,” he says. “How devastating this new presidential administration has been and could be to women. I thought we could maybe emphasize that note by doing an all-women cast.”
The event, which takes place on Saturday at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel, will see Page reprise her original role: Juno, a spunky high schooler who decides to give her child up for adoption. Jennifer Garner, who also appears in the film, will again have the part of the hopeful mama ready to take in Juno’s child. The other parts will be read by new actors: Tracee Ellis Ross as Juno’s mom (originally Allison Janney), Tig Notaro as Juno’s dad (J.K. Simmons), Kristen Wiig as Juno’s older crush (Jason Bateman) and Alia Shawkat as Juno’s BFF slash baby daddy (Michael Cera).
A Star Is Born: Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig turns 33 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
You never know what's gonna connect with people. One thing I've noticed is that the biggest artists tend to be the weirdest. Sometimes it's hard to realize that because when they get so big, their weirdness ceases to be weird; it's been mainstreamed. But think about it: The Beatles. Prince. Lady Gaga. Psy.
Spike TV, Comedy Central and TV Land to re-air Don Rickles comedy tribute
|Libby Hill
Spike TV, Comedy Central and TV Land on Friday announced plans to re-air “One Night Only: An All-Star Comedy Tribute to Don Rickles," a 2014 celebration of the comedian's life and legacy.
Rickles died Thursday morning of kidney failure. He was 90.
The special features Rickles seated at a table with close friends and collaborators, including Jon Stewart, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and Jerry Seinfeld as he is lauded (and roasted) by Hollywood elites influenced by his work.
“The great thing about Don is that his jokes appeal to everyone,” Tina Fey quipped during the original broadcast, “Pollacks, Chinamen, the coloreds, broads... What, no? We’re not allowed to say that anymore? Why is he still saying that?”
“One Night Only” will air April 9 on Spike at 11 p.m. Pacific and Comedy Central and TV Land at 1 a.m. Pacific early Monday morning.
If nothing else, we're sure Rickles would have had plenty to say about a tribute named "One Night Only" being re-broadcast at a later date.
New motion picture academy rule makes docu-series like 'O.J.: Made in America' ineligible for Oscar consideration
|Josh Rottenberg
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a series of new rules for the upcoming 90th Academy Awards — including, most notably, a new regulation that, had it been enacted earlier, would have rendered this year's documentary feature winner, "O.J.: Made in America," ineligible for consideration.
Under the new rules approved by the board of governors at its March 28 meeting, in the documentary categories "multipart or limited series are deemed not eligible for awards consideration."
Ezra Edelman's 7 1/2-hour "O.J.: Made in America" drew controversy among some academy members who felt it should be considered a TV docu-series rather than a true theatrical feature. The ESPN-produced project about the life of O.J. Simpson debuted at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and was screened in theaters in its full form in a limited Oscar-qualifying run, but a far larger audience saw it when it aired over several episodes on ABC and ESPN.
As the academy continues to grapple with the ever-blurrier line between film and television, any future questions of eligibility for particular documentary films will be resolved by the executive committee of the documentary branch.
Among other rules announced Friday, the academy is also opening up nominations voting in the animated feature category for the first time to the group's entire voting membership, with invitations to join the nominating committee going out to all members rather than “a select craft-based group."
Historically, animation nominations have often spread some love toward relatively little-seen hand-drawn and stop-motion-animated films like last year's nominees "My Life as a Zucchini" and "The Red Turtle." With the expansion of the nominating process to include members from all branches, animation nods could end up shifting to some degree away from such quirky indie fare in favor of broader, more commercial films.
The academy also announced new regulations aimed at further cracking down on excessive campaigning.
"Prior to nominations, academy members may not be invited to or attend any lunch, dinner or other catered affair that promotes an eligible film for awards consideration that is not associated with a screening," one new rule states.
The rule essentially further clarifies campaign regulations that were enacted in June with the goal, the academy said in its release, of "keeping the attention on the movies themselves."
Richard Simmons' new business deal might bring him out of seclusion — maybe
|Christie D'Zurilla
A new business deal might lure Richard Simmons back into the spotlight.
Might. Maybe. It's "possible," his longtime manager says.
The fitness guru, who's been missing — OK, not exactly missing, just out of the public eye — since early 2014, just signed a three-year licensing deal, License Global reported Wednesday.
There should be a "global line of thoughtful motivation and inspiration-based products" on the way soon, said Dan Levin of Prominent Brand + Talent. And why not: Over the years, Simmons has already sold a billion-and-a-half bucks worth of merchandise, according to License Global.
Michael Catalano, Simmons' longtime manager, told the New York Times that his currently reclusive client had been actively involved in pursuing the deal and might be willing to step out publicly to promote the new products.
“All I can say, at least for now, is it is possible,” Catalano allowed.
Turns out there may have been an unintended consequence from "Missing Richard Simmons," the podcast that brought widespread attention to the fact that the fitness star had dropped off the radar. Now, Simmons is on the radar with a whole new group of people.
“[W]ithout a doubt, a younger demo is aware of Richard as a result,” Catalano said. “At the end of the day, if it helps deliver his message to people who were unaware of it previously, fantastic.”
TBS teases Samantha Bee's 'Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner'
|Libby Hill
President Trump won't be attending this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner, but that isn't going to keep TBS and Samantha Bee from proceeding with their counterprogramming.
On Friday the network released a teaser for the "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" special from "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee," featuring "clips" from WHCDs past and Bee explaining the theme of the festivities.
"This year, a lot of people's plans changed," Bee intones over a shot of Trump, "so we're throwing a party to toast the free press."
"While we still have one," she deadpans.
"Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" airs April 29 on TBS.