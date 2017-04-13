ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Allison Williams is 29 today

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
The blessing of having your first project be something as fantastic as ‘Girls’ is that it gave me room to be selective because I didn’t feel pressure to do other things. The curse is that my standards were really high.

Allison Williams, 2017

MORE: How Allison Williams mined the horrors of white privilege for 'Get Out'

