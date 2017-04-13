Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Los Angeles makes it official: April 25 is 'La La Land Day'
- Rapper Tyga detained, released after leaving Hollywood nightclub
- 'Fear Factor' is returning with Ludacris as host
- Jude Law cast as Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel
- Melania Trump settles libel lawsuits against Daily Mail
- Watch John Boyega in the new trailer for Kathryn Bigelow's 'Detroit'
- Marvel terminates 'X-Men Gold' artist's contract amid controversy
A Star Is Born: Allison Williams is 29 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
The blessing of having your first project be something as fantastic as ‘Girls’ is that it gave me room to be selective because I didn’t feel pressure to do other things. The curse is that my standards were really high.
Allison Williams, 2017