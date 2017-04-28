ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

    Birthdays

    A Star Is Born: Ann-Margret turns 76 today

    Los Angeles Times Staff
    (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
    (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

    I never look into the future or back. As someone who has had a lot of accidents and gone through some things, I just want to live right now. I feel really blessed.

    Ann-Margret, 2002

    FROM THE ARCHIVES: She's Loving This Stage of Her Life

    Latest updates

    Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
    71°