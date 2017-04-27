Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Another Genesis reunion could be in the works
- Jeff Goldblum is going 'Jurassic' again
- DMX cancels L.A. performance due to 'medical emergency'
- Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme dies at 73
- Stephen Colbert thanks Donald Trump for boosting his ratings
- Scott Baio defends himself now that he knows how Erin Moran died
A Star Is Born: Jim James of My Morning Jacket turns 39 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Reverb is like a part of me, it's a subconscious thing. It started one day at practice when somebody left reverb turned up on the amp. I just stepped up and started singing and all this sound came pouring out. From that day on I haven't enjoyed singing without it.
Jim James, 2003
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A mix of styles suits My Morning Jacket