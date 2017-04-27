ENTERTAINMENT

    Birthdays

    A Star Is Born: Jim James of My Morning Jacket turns 39 today

    Los Angeles Times Staff
    (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)
    (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

    Reverb is like a part of me, it's a subconscious thing. It started one day at practice when somebody left reverb turned up on the amp. I just stepped up and started singing and all this sound came pouring out. From that day on I haven't enjoyed singing without it.

    Jim James, 2003

    FROM THE ARCHIVES: A mix of styles suits My Morning Jacket

