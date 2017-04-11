ENTERTAINMENT

A Star Is Born: Joss Stone is 30 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
When I got freed from [former label EMI], I still wasn't completely free. There were things I had to pay them for. They had a bit of this, a bit of that, so that went on for years. But now, I'm completely free. I don't regret it at all. It taught me to be strong and happy with my core because it served me. Every time you choose to go with your gut, every single time, it's really good.

Joss Stone, 2015

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Joss Stone explains the worldly influences on 'Water for Your Soul,' her new album

