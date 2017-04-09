Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Academy issues new rule barring docu-series like 'O.J.: Made in America'
- Richard Simmons' new business deal might bring him out of seclusion — maybe
- TBS teases Samantha Bee's 'Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner'
- Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump 'cowardly' 'cowardly'
- 'Your Name.,' the biggest anime box office hit ever, opens in North America today
- Jimmy Kimmel and all of late-night bid emotional farewell to Don Rickles
- Paley Center to showcase Netflix's 'One Day at a Time'
A Star Is Born: Kristen Stewart turns 27 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
At times, [following my creative impulse] made it difficult to adapt to such an occasionally stupid world. But I learned I can float above that, not feel moored to it. I used to think, ‘This is all B.S., it’s all about money, money, money.’ But it’s not all that way, everyone is not that way, and we can find each other.
Kristen Stewart, 2016