Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Coachella 2017 live updates
- Reactions to Kendrick Lamar's startling new album
- Sigur Ros concert at Disney Hall to be livestreamed
- Watch the first trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
- Watch the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' panel from Orlando
- Glen Campbell's last studio album has a tearjerking title
A Star Is Born: Martin Lawrence is 52 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
If you're a Martin fan, whether I'm being edgy or clean, I like to think that I'm likable, no matter what I'm doing. My adult audience has kids, so there's a little something for everyone.
Martin Lawrence, 2008
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Welcome home, Martin