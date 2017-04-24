Amber Heard, Elon Musk downplay dinner date with matching Instagram posts

The last time Amber Heard made news out of Australia it was for smuggling two dogs. This time it's for mugging with some big dogs.

Heard, whose acrimonious divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized in January, posted a pic Sunday having dinner with Tesla-SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk at Moo Moo restaurant on Queensland's Gold Coast. Could've been a birthday dinner, as the "Aquaman" actress turned 31 on Saturday.

"Cheeky," she wrote in the caption, drawing attention to her lipstick print on Musk's face. He posted a similar pic on his Instagram account.

Musk also noted that they were out to eat with "Aquaman" director James Wan and executive producer Rob Cowan.

Sounds, ahem, romantic.

Heard and Musk hung out together over the weekend at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, holding hands and walking arm in arm, according to People, which said they've been friends for four years and sparked rumors when they showed up at the same time last summer in Miami and London.

Musk is said to have asked "Machete Kills" director Robert Rodriguez to introduce him to Heard after they were both involved in that 2013 movie.

Heard's dad, for one, sounds like he's gung-ho — surprise —about his daughter connecting with a billionaire.

"Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married," David Heard told Grazia Daily last week. "One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family."

Then again, Papa Heard was also pretty stoked about Johnny Depp back in the day.

"I'm so pleased that he's in our family. The age difference makes him a bit closer to my age, so we get on great. We have a lot of fun together, and he takes good care of my daughter, so what more could I ask for?," he told Grazia a few years ago.