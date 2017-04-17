Film academy renews CEO Dawn Hudson's contract to 2020

In an email to members sent Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the contract of CEO Dawn Hudson has been renewed through 2020. The academy’s Board of Governors voted on the renewal at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, March 28.

"We are confident in Dawn’s leadership of the Academy, and fully support her as she leads a strong and dedicated team of more than 350 into our ninth decade," said Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs.

She and Isaacs have been the most public voices in moving the academy toward increased diversity, both before and after the 2015 and 2016 #OscarsSoWhite years.

"Having the academy be representative of our industry, of our world at this time is really important to us," Hudson told The Times in 2014. Last year, the academy invited the largest and most diverse group of film professionals to join its ranks.

Hudson’s renewal comes after the controversy and media spotlight following this year’s Oscars telecast in which the incorrect best picture winner was mistakenly announced, leading to arguably the most confusing moment in the history of the ceremony. And plans for an academy museum have met with numerous delays.

Isaacs will be leaving her position later this summer when her fourth term as president ends. Hudson has been with the academy since 2011.

The message sent to members added that the board is “excited that Dawn will continue the Academy’s goals of globalization and inclusion, guide us towards the successful opening of an unprecedented movie museum, and lead us toward next year’s 90th Oscars.”