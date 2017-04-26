Another Genesis reunion? The doors are open, according to Mike Rutherford

The three-man incarnation of Genesis could turn it on again in concert — in theory, at least — to mark 50 years of shared history since the group first came together in 1967.

Mike Rutherford, who along with Phil Collins and Tony Banks kept Genesis going after Peter Gabriel's 1975 departure from the ranks, told the Mirror last week that the three of them are still good friends and might be open to some one-off shows.

“With Phil retired, we never wanted to go on. But we’ll see," Rutherford said. "I do appreciate the fact that we’re all very good friends, which is nice, especially the three of us. Who knows?”

Such a reunion would echo the group's 2007 effort, Turn It On Again: The Tour, which capped its five-month run with two shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

Last October, Collins said he would be game. “I wouldn't want to do anything that lasted six months or a long time. But I wouldn’t rule out doing something.”

The idea of a comeback, Rutherford told the Mirror, was sparked by memoirs he and Collins wrote in recent years.

"I came away, as he did too, with a feeling of what an incredible time we’ve had. How lucky we’ve been. And more importantly, what a great friendship we’ve had."

And as for Gabriel? Though he called a band meeting in 2005 to discuss a possible reunion that didn't happen, the musician who went solo in the 1970s told Rolling Stone in 2011 that a reunion was "in the outside department of the betting shop," though he wouldn't commit to never ever.

"I assume we won't lose any sleep if we don't do more," Gabriel said of his band mates. "You know, we had a great run. They did way better after I left anyway. So I don't think anyone has anything to complain about."