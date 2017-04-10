Bradley Cooper, model Irina Shayk reportedly welcome first child

Four-time Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper has a new meaty role to sink his teeth into: fatherhood.

The "Silver Linings Playbook" actor, 42, and his girlfriend, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, 31, welcomed their first child two weeks ago, according to several reports out Monday.

No details were made available, but CBS News reported that the couple had a girl. Cooper's rep did not immediately respond to The Times' request for confirmation. Until we know more, we're obliged to call the new bundle of joy Baby Coopshayk.

It's the first child for the pair, who have been dating since spring 2015 when they were spotted attending "Finding Neverland" on Broadway.

News of Shayk's pregnancy broke in November following the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which featured the lithe stunner walking the runway in lingerie that covered her midsection.