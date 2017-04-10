Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- New mom Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, call it quits
- Bradley Cooper, model Irina Shayk reportedly welcome first child
- Academy issues new rule barring docu-series like 'O.J.: Made in America'
- Richard Simmons' new business deal might bring him out of seclusion — maybe
- TBS teases Samantha Bee's 'Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner'
- Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump 'cowardly' 'cowardly'
- 'Your Name.,' the biggest anime box office hit ever, opens in North America today
|Nardine Saad
Four-time Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper has a new meaty role to sink his teeth into: fatherhood.
The "Silver Linings Playbook" actor, 42, and his girlfriend, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, 31, welcomed their first child two weeks ago, according to several reports out Monday.
No details were made available, but CBS News reported that the couple had a girl. Cooper's rep did not immediately respond to The Times' request for confirmation. Until we know more, we're obliged to call the new bundle of joy Baby Coopshayk.
It's the first child for the pair, who have been dating since spring 2015 when they were spotted attending "Finding Neverland" on Broadway.
News of Shayk's pregnancy broke in November following the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which featured the lithe stunner walking the runway in lingerie that covered her midsection.