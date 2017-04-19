Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Marvel's superheroes go full teen drama in first 'Cloak & Dagger' trailer
- Serena Williams pregnant?
- Bill O'Reilly gets no sympathy from celebs
- 'Captain Marvel' finds its pair of directors
- 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 3 trailer
- Matt Damon gets bumped from Jimmy Kimmel's latest United spoof
- Alec Baldwin teaches you how to impersonate President Trump
'Don't underestimate the power of women': Bill O'Reilly gets no sympathy from celebrities
|Christie D'Zurilla
After Bill O'Reilly's Fox News bosses announced Wednesday that he had been fired — well, it was a "mutual decision," which among the rich and famous is a very close cousin to the ubiquitous "amicable divorce" — the reaction from celebrities on social media offered few surprises.
In other words, nobody was shedding any tears.
Mia Farrow, Debra Messing and Alyssa Milano framed the news in a feminist light.
Stephen King got meta in his reaction, adding the TV personality to a list that includes Jesus, Lincoln, Reagan, Kennedy, Patton, Hitler and the nation of Japan. (Those would be the subjects of O'Reilly's "Killing" book series.)
Game-show host Chuck Woolery, who's never shy on social media about his conservative politics, took a moment to educate the uninitiated about O'Reilly's status relative to the conservative movement.
Billy Eichner, who made it all about himself, had the most purely joyful comment ...
... and there were pretty much no surprises from the rest of the social-media regulars who weighed in.