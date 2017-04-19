ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

'Don't underestimate the power of women': Bill O'Reilly gets no sympathy from celebrities

Christie D'Zurilla
Billy Eichner, left, Bill O'Reilly and Stephen King. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times, left; Nancy Kaszerman / Zuma Press, center; Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP / Getty Images, right)
After Bill O'Reilly's Fox News bosses announced Wednesday that he had been fired — well, it was a "mutual decision," which among the rich and famous is a very close cousin to the ubiquitous "amicable divorce" —  the reaction from celebrities on social media offered few surprises. 

In other words, nobody was shedding any tears. 

Mia Farrow, Debra Messing and Alyssa Milano framed the news in a feminist light.

Stephen King got meta in his reaction, adding the TV personality to a list that includes Jesus, Lincoln, Reagan, Kennedy, Patton, Hitler and the nation of Japan. (Those would be the subjects of O'Reilly's "Killing" book series.)

Game-show host Chuck Woolery, who's never shy on social media about his conservative politics, took a moment to educate the uninitiated about O'Reilly's status relative to the conservative movement. 

Billy Eichner, who made it all about himself, had the most purely joyful comment ... 

... and there were pretty much no surprises from the rest of the social-media regulars who weighed in.

