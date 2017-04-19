'Don't underestimate the power of women': Bill O'Reilly gets no sympathy from celebrities

After Bill O'Reilly's Fox News bosses announced Wednesday that he had been fired — well, it was a "mutual decision," which among the rich and famous is a very close cousin to the ubiquitous "amicable divorce" — the reaction from celebrities on social media offered few surprises.

In other words, nobody was shedding any tears.

Mia Farrow, Debra Messing and Alyssa Milano framed the news in a feminist light.