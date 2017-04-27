Chris Soules' lawyers: Don't prejudge 'Bachelor' alum based on 'knee-jerk' coverage of fatal accident

An attorney for Chris Soules of "The Bachelor," who was arrested earlier this week in Iowa after an accident left a man dead, is asking that his client not be tried in the media.

"Soules’ 911 call, released yesterday, proved that the initial knee-jerk coverage of this accident was incorrect," his lawyers said Thursday in a statement. Attorney Brandon Brown "recognized the heightened level of interest because of Soules’ celebrity status," the statement said.

The small-town farmer went from being a contestant on "The Bachelorette" to courting dozens of women as "The Bachelor," then moved on to compete on "Dancing With the Stars." He and his chosen bachelorette, Whitney Bischoff, ended their engagement in May 2015, nearly seven months after he proposed and nearly three months after viewers watched him ask for her hand in marriage.

The 35-year-old has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash. "While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately."

The reality TV star's legal team, from Des Moines, Iowa, law firm Parrish Kruidenier, said they were considering asking for a gag order.

Read the full statement:

"Chris Soules has retained attorneys Alfredo Parrish, Brandon Brown and Gina Messamer of the Des Moines, Iowa, law firm Parrish Kruidenier to represent him. Brown recognized the heightened level of interest because of Soules’ celebrity status, but asked that members of the public do not prejudge this case based on media coverage. Soules’ 911 call, released yesterday, proved that the initial knee-jerk coverage of this accident was incorrect.

"While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived. Soules’ attorneys are exploring the possibility of a gag order to prevent further misinformation from prejudicing Soules’ right to a fair trial.

"Soules’ legal team is working to gather all of the evidence and review the facts of this tragic collision. They have already filed a demand asking law enforcement to preserve possible evidence and anticipate filing additional motions next week. His attorneys are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher.

"Due to the nature of the pending charges, neither Soules nor his counsel will be making any statements at this time. Soules and his family request that their privacy and the privacy of Mr. Mosher’s family is respected. Everyone in this close-knit farming community is mourning Mr. Mosher’s passing. Soules offers his sincere condolences to the Mosher family."