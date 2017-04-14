Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Reactions to Kendrick Lamar's startling new album
- Sigur Ros concert at Disney Hall to be livestreamed
- Watch the first trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
- Watch the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' panel from Orlando
- Glen Campbell's last studio album has a tearjerking title
Coachella 2017 live updates
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.
