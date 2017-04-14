Coachella 2017 live updates

Massive crowds are expected to take over the Coachella music festival this weekend in Indio.

Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.



Live updates: Coachella 2017