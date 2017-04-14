Politics
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Music

Coachella 2017 live updates

Los Angeles Times Staff
Massive crowds are expected to take over the Coachella music festival this weekend in Indio. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar Beyoncé, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform. Wait ... Hans Zimmer? Stay tuned for updates from the desert throughout the weekend.

