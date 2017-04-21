Does the feud of the 'Furious' rage on? Universal plans Diesel-less spinoff

In a twist that might suggest all is not well among the "Fast and the Furious" family, Deadline reported Friday that Universal is entertaining the idea of a spinoff from the series featuring Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson.

The plan to expand the universe through a film anchored by Johnson comes after a summer of speculation about bad blood between the former WWE superstar and "Fast and the Furious" star and executive producer Vin Diesel.

Last August, Johnson took to social media with an expletive-laden rant about some of his male co-stars on "The Fate of the Furious," the eighth film in the franchise. Though never confirmed officially, reports maintained that Diesel was the target of Johnson's ire.

In an April interview with The Times, Diesel called himself "a good scapegoat" with regard to Johnson's displeasure on-set, but he added, "You can’t really feud with me too much if I’m hiring you, right?"

After Johnson's posts, Diesel visited his trailer to try to clear the air.

"People are all human. I think it was a hard shoot," Diesel said.

The spinoff is still in the early stages but will be written by Chris Morgan, who penned the last six of the franchise's installments.

"The Fate of the Furious" opened in theaters April 12 and has grossed more than $685 million globally.