Politics
How do you think Trump did in his first 100 days in office? Let us know
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

    Music

    Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas announces full 2017 lineup

    August Brown
    (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
    (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

    The flagship Las Vegas edition of Electric Daisy Carnival, America's largest multi-day music festival, has announced its full lineup.

    The bill is again packed with many of the top names in EDM — the recent Coachella dance-tent headliner Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Zedd among them — who are now staple performers at the festival. Others, like the tropical-house mainstay Kygo and the Los Angeles genre-hopper Mija, will make their EDC Las Vegas debuts.

    But a few new concepts and one-off collaborative sets are worth a fresh look.

    One set will see Alison Wonderland, one of the first two women to perform on the fest's main stage last year, perform on that stage yet again back-to-back with Diplo and Jauz. Insomniac's factory93 concept — focused on underground-leaning acts — will have a much bigger stage, with all-night label takeovers from Drumcode, Paradise and Moodzone.

    And the roving Burner-inspired art cars will feature sets from a few notable SoCal DJ crews and promoters including Desert Hearts and Brownies & Lemonade.

    The festival, now in its 21st installment, will hit the Las Vegas Motor Speedway once again on June 16-18.

    Latest updates

    Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
    84°