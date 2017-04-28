Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas announces full 2017 lineup

The flagship Las Vegas edition of Electric Daisy Carnival, America's largest multi-day music festival, has announced its full lineup.

The bill is again packed with many of the top names in EDM — the recent Coachella dance-tent headliner Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Zedd among them — who are now staple performers at the festival. Others, like the tropical-house mainstay Kygo and the Los Angeles genre-hopper Mija, will make their EDC Las Vegas debuts.

But a few new concepts and one-off collaborative sets are worth a fresh look.

One set will see Alison Wonderland, one of the first two women to perform on the fest's main stage last year, perform on that stage yet again back-to-back with Diplo and Jauz. Insomniac's factory93 concept — focused on underground-leaning acts — will have a much bigger stage, with all-night label takeovers from Drumcode, Paradise and Moodzone.

And the roving Burner-inspired art cars will feature sets from a few notable SoCal DJ crews and promoters including Desert Hearts and Brownies & Lemonade.

The festival, now in its 21st installment, will hit the Las Vegas Motor Speedway once again on June 16-18.