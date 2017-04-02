Eric Church and 16,000 of his closest drinking buddies at Staples Center

Was it the Roxy or the Whisky?

Eric Church couldn’t recall which of the two famed Sunset Strip venues he’d played at on a long-ago visit to Los Angeles, years before he became one of country music’s biggest stars. Either way, the sweaty gig had been one to remember, he said — for him as well as for the early adopters he thanked for helping to spread the word about him.

On Friday night, Church reminisced before a much larger crowd at Staples Center, where the singer’s latest tour stopped en route to Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The singer is nominated for song of the year with “Kill a Word,” a thoughtful plea for tolerance from his latest album, “Mr. Misunderstood,” which he released with little warning in late 2015.

But if Church’s popularity has propelled him from clubs to arenas — and enabled him to surprise-drop new work à la Beyoncé — he hasn’t lost his affection for the tiny rooms he used to haunt.

“Let’s turn this place into a 16,000-17,000-person bar,” he said onstage at Staples before handing a drink to a fan in the front row. Then he revved up his song “Jack Daniels,” in which he admits that the booze in question “kicked my ass again last night.”

What was remarkable about Friday’s concert is how Church managed to create that sense of intimacy even as he embraced the scale of an arena production.

For starters, the show was long: nearly 3½ hours (including an intermission), with about three dozen songs from throughout Church’s decade-long career.