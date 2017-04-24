Faye Dunaway feels 'very guilty' about Oscars mishap. She thought Beatty was joking

Faye Dunaway thought Warren Beatty was simply being Warren Beatty when he hesitated before showing her the winner's card at the end of the Oscars in February.

"He took the card out, and he didn't say anything. He paused," the actress said with a laugh Monday on “NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt." "He looked over me, offstage. He looked around. And I finally said, 'You're impossible.'

"I thought he was joking," she said. "I mean, I thought he was stalling. Warren's like that. He kind of holds the power...."

Dunaway and Beatty were onstage to present the Academy Award for best picture — but the "Shampoo" star held a card saying Emma Stone had won for "La La Land." And that was the movie Dunaway notoriously declared to be the winner of the Oscars' top 2017 prize.

The world knows the rest of story, of course. Spoiler: "Moonlight" actually came out on top.

The 76-year-old "Chinatown" star, who'll have more to say on the "Today" show Tuesday morning, said she was "completely stunned" by the gaffe and felt "very guilty" about it.

"I thought, 'I could have done something, surely,'" she said. "Why didn't I see Emma Stone's name on the top of the card?"

And as for Dunaway's assumption that Beatty was pausing for dramatic effect?

"It's part of his charm."