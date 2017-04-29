Politics
How do you think Trump did in his first 100 days in office? Let us know
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

    Green beer, breakfast 'pods' and Banshee Chardonnay: The menu at Disney's Pandora is all alien

    Todd Martens
    (Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)
    (Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

    At Walt Disney World's new Pandora -- the World of Avatar, guests can order something that sort of tastes like a cheeseburger. Except it doesn't look like a cheeseburger. It's a doughy white pod, filled with burger fixings.

     

    Pandora "pods" can be stuffed with veggies, burger fixings or breakfast. (Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)
    Pandora "pods" can be stuffed with veggies, burger fixings or breakfast. (Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

    The story, Disney Imagineers said, is that humans who have inhabited Pandora miss the food of home, only now they have to use alien ingredients. 

    Also on the menu is green beer -- a light, wheaty ale made by Terrapin Beer Co. Restaurant staff said the initial plan was for a blue beer -- the Na'Vi, after all, are a blue-skinned race -- but that proved a tougher task using natural ingredients. 

     

    Hawkes' Grog Ale (Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)
    Hawkes' Grog Ale (Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

    Wine drinkers can go with Banshee Chardonnay, which we did not get to sample, and the bulk of the food offerings center on mix-and-match bowls (beef, fish or tofu). But perhaps the most colorful offering is dessert. A rich blueberry cream cheese mouse is a perfectly circular orb that glistens a bright shade of toothpaste blue. 

     

    Blueberry cheesecake (Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)
    Blueberry cheesecake (Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

    The restaurant, Satu'li Canteen, is themed like an old mess hall, one once used by the RDA, the evil corporation shown in the 2009 James Cameron film "Avatar." 

    See photos of Pandora's menu items.

    Latest updates

    Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
    82°