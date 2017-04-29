Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'Hamilton' L.A. tickets go on sale Sunday, at long last
- 'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae has bone cancer
- Katy Perry serves up new single 'Bon Appetit'
- Kim Kardashian says she's no longer materialistic
- Caitlyn Jenner memoir creates a new rift in the family
- Chris Soules' lawyers: Don't prejudge 'Bachelor' alum
- A new Haim LP is on the way (and a new video's here)
Green beer, breakfast 'pods' and Banshee Chardonnay: The menu at Disney's Pandora is all alien
|Todd Martens
At Walt Disney World's new Pandora -- the World of Avatar, guests can order something that sort of tastes like a cheeseburger. Except it doesn't look like a cheeseburger. It's a doughy white pod, filled with burger fixings.
The story, Disney Imagineers said, is that humans who have inhabited Pandora miss the food of home, only now they have to use alien ingredients.
Also on the menu is green beer -- a light, wheaty ale made by Terrapin Beer Co. Restaurant staff said the initial plan was for a blue beer -- the Na'Vi, after all, are a blue-skinned race -- but that proved a tougher task using natural ingredients.
Wine drinkers can go with Banshee Chardonnay, which we did not get to sample, and the bulk of the food offerings center on mix-and-match bowls (beef, fish or tofu). But perhaps the most colorful offering is dessert. A rich blueberry cream cheese mouse is a perfectly circular orb that glistens a bright shade of toothpaste blue.
The restaurant, Satu'li Canteen, is themed like an old mess hall, one once used by the RDA, the evil corporation shown in the 2009 James Cameron film "Avatar."