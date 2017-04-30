'Hamilton' ticket hopefuls line up by the hundreds in Hollywood

"Hamilton" fans began arriving at the Hollywood Pantages about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. By Sunday morning, the crowd lined up on Argyle Street had swelled to hundreds, all trying to snag tickets as they went on sale at 10 a.m.

Although tickets were also available online and by phone, some thought their chances would be better in person. Times staff writer Jessica Gelt is on the scene and will have a report later today. In the meantime, you can read everything you need to know about L.A. "Hamilton" tickets.