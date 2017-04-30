Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'Hamilton' L.A. tickets go on sale Sunday, at long last
- 'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae has bone cancer
- Katy Perry serves up new single 'Bon Appetit'
- Kim Kardashian says she's no longer materialistic
- Caitlyn Jenner memoir creates a new rift in the family
- Chris Soules' lawyers: Don't prejudge 'Bachelor' alum
- A new Haim LP is on the way (and a new video's here)
'Hamilton' ticket hopefuls line up by the hundreds in Hollywood
|Craig Nakano
"Hamilton" fans began arriving at the Hollywood Pantages about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. By Sunday morning, the crowd lined up on Argyle Street had swelled to hundreds, all trying to snag tickets as they went on sale at 10 a.m.
Although tickets were also available online and by phone, some thought their chances would be better in person. Times staff writer Jessica Gelt is on the scene and will have a report later today. In the meantime, you can read everything you need to know about L.A. "Hamilton" tickets.