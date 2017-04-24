‘Happy Days' star Erin Moran likely died from cancer, officials say

Erin Moran and Marion Ross at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' "Father's Day Salute to TV Dads" in North Hollywood in June 2009.

Authorities said Monday that former “Happy Days” star Erin Moran likely died from cancer at her southern Indiana home.

A statement released by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department said an autopsy revealed that the 56-year-old actress had stage-four cancer. The statement did not specify what type of cancer.

The department said Moran died Saturday in the rural community of New Salisbury, about 20 miles northwest of Louisville, Ky. Officials said standard toxicology test results are pending but that no illegal narcotics were found at the home.

A Burbank, Calif., Moran began acting in TV and movies before she was 10 years old. In 1974, she was cast in “Happy Days” as Joanie Cunningham, the kid sister to high school student Richie Cunningham, played by Ron Howard.