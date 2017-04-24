Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- If Jared and Ivanka are helping you sleep at night, you should 'still be awake,' says John Oliver
- ‘Happy Days' star Moran likely died from cancer, officials say
- Universal plan 'Fast and Furious' spin-off without Vin Diesel
- Summer movie guide: 'Wonder Woman,' 'Dunkirk,' 'All Eyez on Me' and more
- Late-night dissects Trump's White House visit with Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent
- Depeche Mode makes history with four-show run at Hollywood Bowl
- Fox revives 'The X-Files' ... again
‘Happy Days' star Erin Moran likely died from cancer, officials say
|Associated Press
Authorities said Monday that former “Happy Days” star Erin Moran likely died from cancer at her southern Indiana home.
A statement released by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department said an autopsy revealed that the 56-year-old actress had stage-four cancer. The statement did not specify what type of cancer.
ALSO: Moran's 'Happy Days' family wishes her peace: 'Erin always brought light to the party'
The department said Moran died Saturday in the rural community of New Salisbury, about 20 miles northwest of Louisville, Ky. Officials said standard toxicology test results are pending but that no illegal narcotics were found at the home.
A Burbank, Calif., Moran began acting in TV and movies before she was 10 years old. In 1974, she was cast in “Happy Days” as Joanie Cunningham, the kid sister to high school student Richie Cunningham, played by Ron Howard.