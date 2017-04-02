'I was Superman': 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins talks lassos, capes and some superhero role reversal

“Wonder Woman” took center stage at Anaheim’s WonderCon on Saturday. The comic book convention packed the arena for the Warner Bros. panel with a crowd thirsty for new footage of Diana Prince in action. The studio was happy to oblige, with just a taste of what’s to come with the movie’s June premiere. But would the comic book aficionados be pleased?

Unfortunately, the titular character (played by Gal Gadot) was absent from the festivities, but director Patty Jenkins and executive producer Geoff Johns (who is also the chief creative Ooficer at DC Comics) were on hand to answer (a few) questions from the fans. First, they discussed at length what they believed was the essence of Wonder Woman.

“[Wonder Woman] is the best fighter in the DC universe,” Johns added.

What makes the Amazonian warrior different from the rest of the superheroes? Love.

Jenkins and Johns spent a lot of time discussing the character and said that, despite her formidable fighting skills, Diana is and always will be about love. It’s what makes her unique in the DC universe.

“She’s not the only character who has a strong moral compass and a belief system, of course, but what I like about her is that that is her mission,” said Jenkins. “Her mission is a belief of mankind and what they can be. I feel like there are a lot of superheroes who are chosen or find themselves in these positions. She’s one of the very few who believes in goodness and kindness and justice and love, who comes to our world hoping to instill that in other people, but is willing to use force if that’s what she must do, to keep mankind safe.”