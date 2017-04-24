L.A. street artist mocks Caitlyn Jenner as 'It's' Pennywise clown in ads around town

Sabo, a right-wing street artist in Los Angeles, is raising eyebrows with advertisements posted around town that depict Caitlyn Jenner as the scary clown from Stephen King's "It."

Jenner's head is transplanted onto Pennywise the clown's body in one poster, while her face floats eerily in others, with the ads' original title "IT" in big red letters on all of them.

The ads are seen as a protest of Jenner's appearance Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," which replaces "The O'Reilly Factor" at 8 p.m. EDT weeknights on Fox News.

The altered advertisements are reportedly near Fox News' Los Angeles bureau in Hollywood.

"I have nothing against gays or transexuals [sic]," Sabo said in all-caps Monday on Twitter. "Just stop trying to normalize it. Thank you ..."

In King's book, Pennywise resurfaces every 30 years to kill children in a Maine town.