Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- If Jared and Ivanka are helping you sleep at night, you should 'still be awake,' says John Oliver
- ‘Happy Days' star Moran likely died from cancer, officials say
- Universal plan 'Fast and Furious' spin-off without Vin Diesel
- Summer movie guide: 'Wonder Woman,' 'Dunkirk,' 'All Eyez on Me' and more
- Late-night dissects Trump's White House visit with Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent
- Depeche Mode makes history with four-show run at Hollywood Bowl
- Fox revives 'The X-Files' ... again
L.A. street artist mocks Caitlyn Jenner as 'It's' Pennywise clown in ads around town
|Christie D'Zurilla
Sabo, a right-wing street artist in Los Angeles, is raising eyebrows with advertisements posted around town that depict Caitlyn Jenner as the scary clown from Stephen King's "It."
Jenner's head is transplanted onto Pennywise the clown's body in one poster, while her face floats eerily in others, with the ads' original title "IT" in big red letters on all of them.
The ads are seen as a protest of Jenner's appearance Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," which replaces "The O'Reilly Factor" at 8 p.m. EDT weeknights on Fox News.
The altered advertisements are reportedly near Fox News' Los Angeles bureau in Hollywood.
"I have nothing against gays or transexuals [sic]," Sabo said in all-caps Monday on Twitter. "Just stop trying to normalize it. Thank you ..."
In King's book, Pennywise resurfaces every 30 years to kill children in a Maine town.
Previously, the artist told the Los Angeles Times, "I don’t think my work is meant to offend. I think I challenge people to such a degree that maybe I scare them."
“I converted to the Muslim faith and I joined ISIS, so what’s going on with Bruce Jenner goes against my newfound faith,” Sabo told the Hollywood Reporter. “If any progressives have a problem with this poster, then I’ll just have to label them 'Islamophobic.'"
Tweaking the posts with Jenner's image, he told the trade paper, was hardly as brutal as the treatment of gays and transgender people in some Muslim nations.
Jenner's high-profile appearance on Carlson's show is meant to launch the new host in the time slot left vacant after Bill O'Reilly's abrupt exit from Fox News last week. Jenner has been doing the rounds to promote her new book, "The Secrets of My Life."
"I'm interested in Caitlyn Jenner's politics and what it must be like to be in that position, having people coming at you from both sides, and so I'm going to have a conversation about it," Carlson said Friday on "The Five."
Meanwhile, Stephen King himself was riffing on O'Reilly last week as well — and in the process revealed the awesome fact that yes, even a bestselling author throws a blanket on the couch to protect it from dog hair.