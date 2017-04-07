Jimmy Kimmel and other late-night hosts bid emotional farewell to Don Rickles

A profoundly saddened Jimmy Kimmel paid homage to frequent guest and king of insult comedy Don Rickles on Thursday night.

"I know it sounds crazy to say he was too young, but he was. Because he was youthful and funny and sharp and generous," Kimmel explained tearily, his hands clenched in front of him in an attempt to steady his voice. "I was fortunate enough to not only have Don on this show as my guest, but also to become close to him and his wife, Barbara, which was a lot of fun for me."

The comedy legend died Thursday morning at age 90.

Rickles, who garnered the nickname "Mr. Warmth" ironically thanks to his cutting witticisms, was actually a warm and loving individual, Kimmel said.

"He would always ask about my parents, my kids. When my uncle Frank passed away, I called [Don] and asked him to be the guest on that show. Which was a tough show. And he helped all of us through it," Kimmel recalled. "He gave me advice. And good advice, not just the advice people give you to hear themselves giving the advice."

Kimmel concluded his monologue with a collection of some of his late friend's finest moments from his 18 appearances on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."