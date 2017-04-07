Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Jimmy Kimmel and all of late-night bid emotional farewell to Don Rickles
- Paley Center to showcase Netflix's 'One Day at a Time'
- Shonda Rhimes joins Planned Parenthood national board
- Jay Z and Weinstein Company's Trayvon Martin docu-series coming to Paramount Network
- FYF Fest reveals new acts, daily lineups and single-day pass sales
Jimmy Kimmel and other late-night hosts bid emotional farewell to Don Rickles
|Libby Hill
A profoundly saddened Jimmy Kimmel paid homage to frequent guest and king of insult comedy Don Rickles on Thursday night.
"I know it sounds crazy to say he was too young, but he was. Because he was youthful and funny and sharp and generous," Kimmel explained tearily, his hands clenched in front of him in an attempt to steady his voice. "I was fortunate enough to not only have Don on this show as my guest, but also to become close to him and his wife, Barbara, which was a lot of fun for me."
The comedy legend died Thursday morning at age 90.
Rickles, who garnered the nickname "Mr. Warmth" ironically thanks to his cutting witticisms, was actually a warm and loving individual, Kimmel said.
"He would always ask about my parents, my kids. When my uncle Frank passed away, I called [Don] and asked him to be the guest on that show. Which was a tough show. And he helped all of us through it," Kimmel recalled. "He gave me advice. And good advice, not just the advice people give you to hear themselves giving the advice."
Kimmel concluded his monologue with a collection of some of his late friend's finest moments from his 18 appearances on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Kimmel was not alone in his late-night remembrances of Rickles. "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert shared his own anecdote about meeting the comedian backstage at the Emmys.
"He hugged me and told me I was good," Colbert said with a smile, emotion welling in his voice. "I felt like a made man. We all should have his career and be who he was."
"God bless you, Don Rickles," Colbert said. "And thank you."
On "Late Night" Seth Meyers had his own Rickles story, which seemed a bit more in line with the public perception of him as king of the one-liners.
At a party, Meyers explained, he approached Rickles and introduced himself and stated that he was on "Saturday Night Live."
"And he just looked at me," Meyers recalled, "and said, 'Oh, I was so sorry to hear "Saturday Night Live" was canceled.' "
Meyers then assured Rickles that the show hadn't been canceled.
"And then he just went, 'Ugh, a guy can dream," Meyers concluded. "I remember thinking there's just nothing better than getting burned by Don Rickles."