Josh Brolin joins 'Deadpool 2' as Cable, beefing up his comic-book cred

Josh Brolin has joined the cast of "Deadpool 2" as Nathan Summers, the villain known as Cable, who will next take on Ryan Reynolds' foul-mouthed mercenary.

In the comics, Cable was the son of Scott Summers (Cyclops) and Madelyne Pryor (a clone of Jean Grey). The cybernetically enhanced mutant had various dealings with Deadpool as friend and foe. His powers include time travel, superhuman strength, telekinesis and teleportation -- or "bodysliding."

News of Brolin's casting was met with surprise from comic book and film fans, who also know the Oscar-nominated actor as Thanos from Marvel's Cinematic Universe. His character will play a major role in the forthcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" installment.

The quick-witted Reynolds, who is starring in and co-producing "Deadpool 2," fanned the flames of Brolin's dual roles.

"Fox! You can't play 2 characters in the same universe!! Josh Brolin was in Sicario and I was in Sabrina The Teenage Witch," he tweeted on Wednesday with additional language fitting of his irreverent antihero.

While "Deadpool" also falls under the Marvel marquee, the films are produced under competing studios: Deadpool hails from the "X-Men" milieu and belongs to 20th Century Fox along with the other "X-Men" films. Meanwhile, the "Avengers" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchises belong to Disney. (The Avengers and Guardians are set to team up in "Infinity War.")

The R-rated "Deadpool" was a 2016 breakout hit that grossed more than $783 million worldwide and became a surprising awards contender, earning two Golden Globe nominations and a Directors Guild of America Awards nomination for director Tim Miller.

Miller bowed out of the the sequel after a series of creative differences with Reynolds, and director David Leitch is now on board. The film is expected to hit theaters next year.