Jude Law cast as Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel

Jude Law is ready for wizarding school.



Warner Bros. has conjured up the actor to play a young Albus Dumbledore in the next installment of the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" franchise.



In the film, fan favorite Dumbledore will be shown before he became headmaster at Hogwarts, as he was portrayed in the eight "Harry Potter" films, initially played by Richard Harris before being replaced by Michael Gambon following Harris' death.



Two-time Oscar nominee Law is no stranger to Warner Bros. franchises, having appeared as Dr. Watson in the studio's two "Sherlock Holmes" films, as well as the upcoming "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword."



"As fans ourselves, we are thrilled to have Jude Law joining the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ cast, playing a character so universally adored," Warner Bros. president Toby Emmerich said in a press release. "Jude has been a member of the Warner Bros. family for years and we’re excited to embark on this new adventure with him."

The film is scheduled to shoot this summer, with returning stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and Johnny Depp, director David Yates and producer J.K. Rowling.



The as-yet-untitled "Beasts" film will arrive in theaters Nov. 16, 2018.